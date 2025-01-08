Ben Affleck Caught Off Guard As Pacific Palisades Fire Threatens His Home

Ben Affleck was taken by surprise on Tuesday as he returned to his Pacific Palisades home, with a massive wildfire blazing dangerously close to the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood. The fire has already consumed over 1,200 acres, prompting widespread evacuations and cancellations of high-profile events.

The 52-year-old actor was photographed driving toward the luxurious bachelor pad he has rented since his separation from Jennifer Lopez. Affleck, dressed in a navy blue suit and unbuttoned white shirt, appeared visibly stunned as he rolled down his car window despite the smoke-filled air.

The wildfire has devastated several homes in the area, including those of celebrities like Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who were forced to evacuate with their children before their house was destroyed. The blaze also disrupted Hollywood’s plans, including the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s film Unstoppable, which Affleck co-produced with longtime friend Matt Damon.

Pacific Palisades, known for its celebrity residents such as Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, and Adam Sandler, has been heavily impacted. The area’s sprawling estates, surrounded by vegetation, provided ample fuel for the flames. Actor James Woods shared evacuation updates on social media, while Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy was among those stranded in gridlocked traffic as residents fled the scene.

The fire also threatened cultural landmarks like the Getty Villa, though fire mitigation efforts, including cleared brush and sealed artwork, protected the museum’s main structures. Katherine E. Fleming, CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, confirmed in a statement that while some vegetation on-site had burned, staff and collections remained safe.

Affleck’s $20.5 million Pacific Palisades home has become his retreat following the end of his marriage to Lopez. Before moving, he briefly resided in a Brentwood rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children. The actor and Lopez previously shared a $60 million Beverly Hills estate, still on the market.

Meanwhile, a second wildfire has erupted in Altadena, east of Los Angeles, forcing evacuations in Pasadena as dry, windy conditions exacerbate the crisis. With gusts exceeding 100 mph, the fires have plunged Los Angeles into a state of emergency, leaving residents and firefighters battling chaos on multiple fronts.

Chris Pratt urged support for those affected, posting, “Please send prayers and strength to everyone in Los Angeles impacted by these devastating fires.”