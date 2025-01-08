Meghan Markle’s New Venture Receives Support From Friend Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has extended her support to Meghan Markle following the announcement of the Duchess of Sussex’s latest Netflix project. The celebrated talk show host expressed her excitement about Meghan’s upcoming cooking series, With Love, Meghan, set to debut in 2025.

The 43-year-old Duchess revealed her return to social media and her new series earlier this week, marking her first major venture since stepping back from royal duties with Prince Harry in 2020. Oprah, a longtime ally of the Sussexes, highlighted the announcement on her publication’s Instagram account, @Oprahdaily, writing, “We’re about to see more of Meghan Markle in 2025! Tap the link in our bio to watch the trailer and find out when you can tune in.”

Oprah’s connection with Meghan and Harry has been a focal point since her landmark interview with the couple in 2021. Watched by over 61 million people globally, the interview shed light on their struggles as senior royals and their move to the U.S. Oprah later described the sit-down as a platform for the pair to share their truth openly and vulnerably.

Speaking on TalkshopLive, Oprah explained her approach to such interviews, emphasizing the importance of alignment in intention. “Harry and Meghan wanted to tell their story truthfully, and that made the conversation impactful,” she shared.

Since relocating to California, Meghan and Harry have ventured into content creation with major platforms like Netflix and Spotify. Oprah’s endorsement of Meghan’s new project signals continued support for their post-royal endeavors, ensuring anticipation remains high for the Duchess’s return to the spotlight.