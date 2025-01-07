19 terrorists neutralised, three soldiers embraced martyrdom in three KP IBOs

IBOs conducted in Peshawar’s Matani area, Baizai of Mohmand District and Karak district: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 19 terrorists were killed during exchange of fire with the security forces while three soldiers embraced martyrdom in three separate engagements in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, reported the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Matani, KP’s Peshawar district.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly eight khwarij were sent to hell.

The second intelligence-based operation was conducted in Baizai, Mohmand District where during fire exchange, eight terrorists were effectively killed by the security forces. In third engagement in Karak district, security forces effectively engaged khwarij location and sent three terrorists to hell.

However, during intense fire exchange, three brave sons of soil, Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (age: 38 years, resident of district Ghizer), Naik Muhammad Nazir (age: 37 years, resident of district Skardu) and Naik Muhammad Usman (age: 37 years, resident of District Attock), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

According to ISPR, security forces were determined to eliminate menace of terrorism from the country and the sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen the resolve of security forces in fight against terrorism.

President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Pakistan Army’s soldiers for embracing martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in KP. Moreover, President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have also lauded security forces for killing 19 terrorists in various operations in KP.

The entire nation is thankful to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives in defence of their motherland, the president said in a statement issued by the President House Press Wing. He also lauded the security forces for killing three terrorists during the operation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif in a statement said that the sacrifices of the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism will never go in vain. He expressed the determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country. The president and the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has lauded security forces for foiling terrorist design in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa District and sent 19 terrorists into hell.

Interior Minister also lauded the sacrifices of Army Jawans who were leading troops from the front. Syed Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the departed soul and expressed condolences with the martyred heroes families. Interior Minister also praised security forces for killing 19 terrorists in Pakhtunkhwa.