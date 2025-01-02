CAA pushes for UK flight ban lift as PIA resumes European operations

ISLAMABAD: Following the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flights to Europe, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has intensified efforts to have the UK’s ban on PIA’s operations lifted.

CAA sources confirmed that a delegation from the UK’s Department for Transport (DFT) is scheduled to visit Pakistan in mid-January. The delegation’s visit, which will take place between January 15 and 17, 2025, in Karachi, marks a step toward the resumption of PIA’s direct flights to the UK, which are expected to start in February.

The CAA has reached out to UK aviation authorities, requesting an exemption from the security audit requirement for PIA. The UK’s DFT has shown a favorable response to the request, expressing confidence in the CAA’s manual report. The British team will conduct a formal safety audit of both the CAA and PIA during their visit.

Earlier audits by the UK team, which included assessments of both the CAA and PIA, returned positive results. To ensure the smooth resumption of flights, CAA Director-General Nader Shafi Dar is personally overseeing safety and security operations.

The CAA plans to brief the DFT delegation during their visit, with strong hopes for the lifting of the UK flight ban by February. Initially, PIA will resume operations to the UK with direct flights to Manchester, followed by services to London and other cities. The airline plans to utilize its Boeing 777 aircraft for both UK and European flights.

In related news, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat has been reappointed as the acting CEO of PIA, as confirmed by a notification from the Pakistani government. Hayat will continue in the interim role until a permanent CEO is appointed.

As part of its expansion efforts, PIA is rejuvenating several of its long-dormant aircraft and returning them to service. With the resumption of UK flights and the growth of its network, the national carrier plans to increase its operational Boeing 777 fleet to eight aircraft, while also adding more A-320s and ATR planes.

“This is a part of PIA’s bold strategy for 2025,” an airline official noted, referring to the ambitious operational plans.

Additionally, CAA Director General Nader Shafi Dar revealed new initiatives to address the global demand for pilots. Speaking at a press briefing, Dar noted a regional shortage of cockpit pilots and highlighted that Pakistan was training enough pilots to meet local airline needs, with any surplus being offered to international carriers.

Two foreign airlines have already shown interest in recruiting Pakistani pilots, with one company beginning the first phase of the program.