Kurram valley takes a step towards peace as tribes lay down arms

KOHAT: The long-awaited Kurram peace agreement will officially come into force on Saturday, January 4, 2025. As part of the agreement, a convoy of passengers will travel to Parachinar under strict security measures.

The accord, finalized during a jirga, outlines that all bunkers in the region will be dismantled within 15 days, and all arms will be surrendered to the authorities.

The peace deal is expected to restore stability in Kurram once the weapons are handed over and the bunkers are removed.

However, despite the peace agreement, sit-ins continue in Parachinar and the Baggan area of Lower Kurram. Protesters in Parachinar are calling for the reopening of all roads, including the main highway, to ensure security. Meanwhile, the protestors in Baggan have insisted that they will not end their demonstration until all arms are collected and bunkers are demolished. They are also demanding compensation for the damages caused to homes and businesses in Baggan Bazaar.

The Grand Jirga, which convened for three weeks to address the unrest in Kurram, reached an agreement, which both parties signed. Members of the jirga emphasized that all sides are obligated to abide by the decisions made by the Apex Committee.

A 16-member committee representing both factions will oversee the implementation of the agreement. The government will create a structured plan to collect the arms.

Abdullah Khan, a member of the jirga, confirmed that bunkers between Teri Mangal and Chehri will be dismantled, and key roads such as the Tal-Parachinar Road will be reopened to the public.

Following the signing of the agreement, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has announced that it will reopen vital roads leading to Kurram, beginning the movement of vehicles in caravans on January 4. Previously, the Kurram district had been cut off from the rest of the country due to a volatile security situation, with supplies being airlifted by helicopter to residents in the area.

In response to the crisis, a meeting of the Apex Committee, chaired by K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, took place. The session, attended by federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and senior army officials, led to several crucial decisions.

Subsequently, the jirga, comprising members of the warring tribes, worked toward a consensus and successfully signed a 14-point agreement. It was agreed that all previous accords, such as the Murree Agreement, would remain in effect, and tribal traditions would continue to play a key role in resolving disputes.

The Kurram Peace Committee members are now tasked with ensuring the restoration of peace and the effective implementation of the agreement for the welfare of the people in the district.

In line with the agreement, the government will take action against individuals involved in subversive activities on government roads, and village peace committees will cooperate with the government in maintaining order. Any individual found harboring criminals will be held accountable under local laws.

As per the Murree Agreement, all displaced families will be allowed to return to their homes without obstruction, and a committee will be formed to assist in their resettlement.

The Land Revenue Commission will address land disputes in the region, with the Kurram Peace Committee and local authorities offering their full cooperation.

Further provisions of the agreement include a ban on the display of weapons, the prevention of sectarian tensions, and strict action against banned organizations promoting hatred. Legal actions will also be taken against those who post harmful content on social media or support such activities.

The peace committees are expected to play a significant role in resolving conflicts and preventing retaliation in case of any future incidents. In the event of disputes between villages, the peace committees will work to mediate and maintain harmony.

The agreement also calls for the destruction of all existing bunkers within a month, with a long-term ceasefire between the warring factions. Peace initiatives will continue to be pursued.

K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur praised the agreement, calling it a crucial step towards long-term peace in Kurram. He congratulated all the parties involved and emphasized the importance of rejecting divisive elements.

Barrister Saif, an advisor to the K-P Chief Minister, expressed his hopes for the region’s future, noting that the agreement had been signed by both sides, with one party signing earlier and the other signing on Wednesday. He expressed optimism that Kurram would soon see a new era of peace and progress.

In a related development, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas announced the end of ongoing protests across the country after the successful resolution of the Kurram issue.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Abbas highlighted the difficult months the people of Kurram endured due to blocked routes, likening the situation to the hardships faced in Gaza. He criticized the authorities’ initial inaction, which led to protests extending from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan.