Angelina Jolie Demands Brad Pitt Stop ‘Attacking Her’ After Eight-Year Long Divorce Battle Ends

Angelina Jolie is hopeful that 2025 will bring peace and healing for her family following the finalization of her divorce from Brad Pitt. The former couple signed off on their divorce on December 30, officially ending an eight-year legal battle since Jolie first filed to end their marriage in September 2016.

Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, told PEOPLE that the actress has been “focused on finding peace and healing for their family” and is relieved this chapter is over, though she feels “exhausted” from the process. A source close to Jolie stated she hopes Pitt can “move on” and “stop attacking her,” adding that his actions have allegedly exacerbated tensions within their family dynamic.

The source claimed, “Brad has successfully used his power and privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and to paint her as the reason for his strained relationships with their children.”

However, a source close to Pitt rejected these accusations, characterizing them as “one-sided attacks” and alleging that Jolie has distorted facts for years. “This projection of behavior has caused tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family,” the Pitt source told PEOPLE.

Despite the divorce settlement, the two remain locked in a legal dispute over their former French winery, Château Miraval. Pitt sued Jolie in 2021 for selling her share of the winery for $67 million without his consent, a move he claims violated their agreement. Jolie’s legal team maintains that Pitt’s lawsuit is prolonging the family’s conflict and hindering their path to healing.

In June 2024, Jolie’s lawyer urged Pitt to drop the case, arguing it would allow the family to move forward. A source close to Jolie reiterated this sentiment on December 30, saying, “Until he ends the Miraval lawsuit, Angelina will continue to stand up to him.”

Pitt’s camp sees the winery dispute differently, calling it “a perfect example” of Jolie’s alleged efforts to harm him. A source stated, “Brad built an extraordinary, increasingly valuable business, and she chose to sell her stake to a stranger instead of completing negotiations with him, undermining the company’s vision to take the money for herself.”

The ongoing legal battles highlight the lingering tensions between the former couple, even as they finalize their divorce. Both sides have expressed a desire for healing, but significant hurdles remain on their path toward resolution.