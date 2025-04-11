Prince Harry Makes Unannounced Visit To UK-Allied Country Amid Growing Royal Rift

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, April 10, meeting with injured service personnel as part of his long-standing commitment to supporting wounded veterans. The Duke of Sussex visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic located in Lviv, which offers free rehabilitation services, including reconstructive surgery and psychological support for military personnel and civilians injured in the conflict.

The visit, which was kept under wraps until after Harry had left Ukraine, was arranged following an invitation from the center’s CEO, Olga Rudneva, who had extended the offer to Harry multiple times, including during this year’s Invictus Games. A spokesperson for the Duke confirmed that he toured the clinic, engaged with patients and medical staff, and met with the surgical team to better understand the advanced care being provided.

Lviv, a city frequently targeted by Russian forces, continues to be a site of intense conflict in the ongoing war. The visit marks another chapter in Harry’s dedication to veterans and those recovering from the effects of war.

Olga Rudneva, speaking to HELLO! after a prior meeting in February, shared how meaningful the visit was for Ukrainians, noting the impact of Harry’s support for the Ukrainian team and his role in raising global awareness for their cause. “We gave him a tee-shirt and a bracelet that says, ‘Whoever saves one life saves the world,'” Rudneva said, reflecting on the importance of Harry’s solidarity.

During the visit, Harry was accompanied by a group from his Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans who had experienced similar rehabilitative care after injuries sustained in conflicts. The group met with members of Ukraine’s Invictus team, further strengthening ties between the two nations’ military personnel.

Harry’s Ongoing Support for Veterans

Harry’s support for injured veterans has been a cornerstone of his work since founding the Invictus Games in 2014, a competition that provides a platform for sick and wounded military personnel to compete. At the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, he made a powerful statement during the closing ceremony: “As long as our brothers and sisters are striving to heal and grow, the Games will go on.”

Legal Battle and Other Engagements

While in the UK this week, Prince Harry also appeared in court, challenging the Home Office’s decision to alter his taxpayer-funded protection when in the country. The ongoing legal battle concerns the ruling by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which determined that Harry should receive a different level of security after stepping down as a senior working royal in 2020.

The hearing, held before a High Court judge, concluded with a decision expected at a later date, continuing to shape Harry’s ongoing relationship with the British royal family and his public life.