King Charles Mistakenly Reveals Major Details About His Cancer Treatment

King Charles has inadvertently revealed details about his cancer treatment, including the names of his primary doctors, through his New Year Honours list. The disclosure comes despite Buckingham Palace’s earlier stance that such information would remain private.

The monarch recognized two senior members of his medical team for their personal service by awarding them honors under the Royal Victorian Order (RVO). Dr. Douglas Glass, King Charles’s general practitioner and former apothecary to Queen Elizabeth II, and Professor Richard Leach, a consultant physician at King Edward VII’s Hospital, were both named in the 2025 Honours List.

Dr. Glass, who was present at Balmoral during Queen Elizabeth’s passing, has long served the royal family. Professor Leach, meanwhile, practices at the prestigious King Edward VII’s Hospital, which has treated members of the royal family for decades. Their recognition underscores their critical roles in the monarch’s healthcare during his cancer treatment.

While these honors highlight the monarch’s gratitude for their service, the role of Head of the Royal Medical Household was given to Dr. Michael Dixon. A practising GP with over 50 years of experience, Dr. Dixon is known for his interest in complementary and alternative medicine, particularly homeopathy. His appointment raised eyebrows, given the controversy surrounding homeopathy’s role in modern medicine.

Buckingham Palace clarified that Dr. Dixon does not claim homeopathy can cure cancer but believes such therapies can complement conventional treatments. “Complementary therapies can sit alongside conventional treatments, provided they are safe, appropriate, and evidence-based,” the palace noted.

This acknowledgment aligns with King Charles’s long-standing advocacy for integrated healthcare, which he championed during his tenure as Prince of Wales. His philosophy emphasizes combining traditional and complementary medicine to enhance patient choice and overall care.

The 2025 Honours List not only sheds light on the King’s trusted medical advisors but also offers a rare glimpse into the monarch’s approach to health and treatment.