Taylor Swift’s Iconic $36,000 Golden Globes Earrings Were Gifted To Her

Taylor Swift continues to dazzle fans with her signature style, spotlighting a pair of $36,000 De Beers diamond earrings that have become a staple in her wardrobe. These Arpeggia One Line drop earrings, featuring nearly 5 carats of diamonds, have graced her ears during some of her most memorable outings this year.

Recently, Swift, 35, paired the earrings with a jeweled Simkhai Ganni coat and Christian Louboutin Movida heels for a New York City date night with Travis Kelce on December 28. Earlier in the month, she wore the same earrings during a night out with Gigi Hadid and even accessorized her Balmain halter minidress with the dazzling diamonds at an Eras Tour-themed event hosted by Kelce.

Swift first debuted the earrings at the 2024 Golden Globes, where she paired them with a snake-green Gucci gown and an impressive earring stack featuring the Arpeggia Three Line Earrings, Classic Round Brilliant Stud, and Dewdrop Ear Cuff. Her statement look captured the attention of De Beers, leading the jeweler to gift her the pair of earrings she originally borrowed for the awards show.

A representative for De Beers told PEOPLE that Swift’s appearance at the Globes highlighted her influence as a cultural tastemaker, further solidifying her status as a fashion icon. While it’s common for celebrities to borrow jewelry for events, being gifted such a luxury item underscores Swift’s unique position in the industry.

Known for rewearing her most striking accessories, Swift often incorporates her red-carpet pieces into everyday looks. Over the summer, she rewore a custom Lorraine Schwartz vintage watch choker — first seen at the 2024 Grammys — during a night out in Liverpool. She also revived a pair of pastel yellow Gucci shoes from her “You Need to Calm Down” music video for a date night in London.

With six Grammy nominations this year, including record and album of the year, Swift’s fans are eagerly anticipating her red-carpet appearances during awards season. Whether showcasing new designs or breathing new life into iconic pieces, the pop star continues to blend luxury with personal nostalgia in her ever-evolving style.