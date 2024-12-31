Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas With Son Jayden, Calls Reunion ‘Best of My Life’

Britney Spears is celebrating her reunion with her youngest son, Jayden James, after more than two years apart. The singer, 43, shared her joy on Instagram Monday, December 30, posting photos of the 18-year-old enjoying a sunset hike.

In the images, Jayden appeared relaxed, wearing a red T-shirt, baggy jeans, and white sneakers. “Mine forever!!! It’s weird, we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl!!!” Spears wrote in the caption, expressing her excitement. She continued, “I hadn’t seen him in 2 and a half years or maybe 3!!! He came back, and he feels older and smarter than me!!!”

Spears called her son a “miracle and genius,” adding, “When he plays, the whole earth shakes!!!” The “Baby One More Time” singer shares Jayden and his older brother, Sean Preston, 19, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46. The couple divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage and have since navigated various custody arrangements.

Last year, Spears agreed to her sons relocating to Hawaii with Federline. Despite the distance, Spears recently revealed that Jayden has been spending time at her Los Angeles home since November.

The reunion was highlighted in a heartfelt Christmas video posted on December 25, where Spears and Jayden wished fans “Merry Christmas” while posing together. “Best Christmas of my life!!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years!!!” she captioned the post, adding, “Tears of joy… I’m speechless, thank you Jesus!!!”

A source close to the family told PEOPLE that reconnecting with Jayden has brought Spears immense happiness. The pop star’s recent posts reflect her gratitude for the emotional reunion, marking a joyful chapter in her family life.