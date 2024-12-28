Prince Louis Receives Unique Gift From Young Admirer On Christmas Day

Prince Louis received a truly special gift this Christmas from a young fan with whom he shares a unique connection. Six-year-old Rupert Bradley from York presented the young royal with a hand-finished silver egg cup and spoon, engraved with King Charles III’s Coronation Commemorative Mark.

The thoughtful gift, which Rupert originally received in his own Christmas stocking, was so treasured by the boy that he persuaded his mother, jeweler Kay Bradley, to arrange for a matching one to be made for Prince Louis. “Rupert has always loved Prince Louis,” Kay shared. “They were born just days apart, which is why he feels such a connection.”

Rupert, who has a lower-limb condition called Bilateral Talipes, explained his admiration for Louis, saying, “He always looks a bit cheeky and fun.” The young fan also expressed pride in giving Louis a token connected to York, adding, “Louis is likely to be our next Duke of York, so it’s important he has a special connection to our magical city.”

Despite undergoing multiple hospital operations, Rupert’s mother described him as brave and selfless. “He’s always thinking of others, and we are so proud of him,” Kay said. Bradley’s Jewellers York, the family business, had previously obtained one of the last Coronation Commemorative Marks launched in 2023.

Roxanne Guest, Deputy Chief Executive at Birmingham Assay Office, which handled the engraving, said, “The King Charles III Coronation Commemorative Mark, unveiled in February 2023, was available for jewellers and designers from March 2023 to December 2024.”

This heartfelt gesture not only brightened Prince Louis’ Christmas but also highlighted the strong connection between the royal family and its youngest admirers.