Logan Paul And Nina Agdal Celebrate First Christmas With Baby Daughter Esmé

By Web Desk

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal celebrated a joyous milestone this holiday season, marking their first Christmas as parents with their baby daughter, Esmé. The engaged couple shared highlights of their festive family celebration through a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram.

In one photo, Paul, 29, and Agdal, 32, are seen kissing in front of a Christmas tree, with Paul holding baby Esmé, dressed adorably in a red holiday dress and matching bow. Agdal looked radiant in a black pinstriped dress with white lace, while Paul sported a cozy brown sweater and black pants.

Other snapshots included Paul playing outdoor field hockey with his brother Jake Paul, a group photo with their father Greg in front of the Christmas tree, and a playful moment where Paul and Agdal wore matching tan outfits while striking silly poses in a snowy setting.

The couple also showed off their matching green flannel pajamas and a special gift—a painting they posed with during their Christmas celebrations. Paul ended his post with a touching clip of him cradling Esmé on a plane, earning a sweet comment from his dad, “Thanks for making it great!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Agdal reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding a heartfelt caption about her love for her daughter: “I love my little girl so so so so so much🥲.”

Paul and Agdal, who celebrated their first anniversary in May 2023, announced their engagement in July and revealed they were expecting in April. Their first holiday as a family of three showcased the love and joy they share, making it a truly memorable Christmas.

