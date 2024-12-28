As Shiloh Walks Out On Angelina Jolie, Daughter Vivienne Joins Mom For Post-Christmas Shopping

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt extended their Christmas celebrations with a shopping outing in Los Angeles on Friday. The mother-daughter duo was spotted strolling through Sunset Row, enjoying the warm California winter weather.

The Maria actress, 48, looked elegant in an all-black ensemble, featuring a trench coat and matching trousers, paired with nude heels and black sunglasses. Vivienne, 16, opted for a more casual look with a light blue sweater adorned with a dark blue star, khaki pants, and sneakers. Both wore their hair down as they carried shopping bags from their day out.

The outing marks a rare public appearance for Vivienne, as the Jolie-Pitt family is known for keeping their private lives away from the spotlight. Angelina, who shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, has previously commented on her kids’ preference for privacy, noting that “none” of them want to be in front of the camera.

Earlier this month, Jolie was seen on another shopping spree in Paris with her daughter Zahara, 19, where the actress wore a similar all-black outfit but added a chic cropped blazer and flared trousers. Zahara dressed casually for that outing in a gray shirt under a brown coat, light denim jeans, and sneakers.

Jolie’s children, including Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, have largely stayed out of the public eye despite their famous parents’ high profiles. However, rare outings like this continue to showcase the strong bond between Jolie and her family.