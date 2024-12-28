No individual, his politics, or desire for power above Pakistan: DG ISPR

Accountability process will not stop until planners of May 9 riots are held fully accountable: Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Ch

Reaffirms Pakistan’s stance that terrorism in the region can be traced back to safe havens in Afghanistan

925 terrorists were killed during 2024, marking highest number of terrorist fatalities in past five years: DG

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Friday that those responsible for the planning of the violent protests on May 9 will face justice, asserting that the accountability process will not stop until the planners of the incidents are held fully accountable.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the DG ISPR spoke on range of issues including counter-terrorism operations in 2024, cross border terrorism and May 9 violent protests.

The briefing comes amid growing security concerns, with a noticeable increase in attacks targeting security forces and law enforcement agencies, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing the presser, the military’s spokesperson underscored that no political leader’s desire for power should take precedence over the nation’s well-being.

“We respect all political parties and their leadership,” ISPR spokesperson said in response to a question about the rumored backdoor discussions between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the military.

“However, no individual, his politics, or his desire for power is above Pakistan,” he added firmly, emphasising the military’s commitment to the country’s interests over political maneuvering.

He also welcomed the concept of dialogue among political factions to resolve differences. “It is encouraging that politicians sit together and solve their problems through conversation,” he said, reflecting a positive stance on political engagement.

‘925 terrorists killed in 2024’

DG ISPR also outlined the Pakistan military’s efforts against terrorism, reporting a significant number of successful operations in 2024.

He revealed that security forces had carried out a total of 59,775 operations this year, emphasising the significant sacrifices made by Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

He stated that these operations resulted in the death of 925 terrorists, including members of terrorist groups such as the khawarij, marking the highest number of terrorist fatalities in the past five years.

Additionally, 73 high-value targets, including some of the most-wanted terrorists, were eliminated during the operations, DG ISPR said, adding that among those targeted was the leader of Fitna al Khawarij, a prominent terrorist group based in Malakand Division.

“This year, we have killed the highest number of terrorists in recent years,” Chaudhry stated.

The ISPR DG further reported that 383 officers and soldiers laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism during 2024. He praised the sacrifices of these personnel while reaffirming the military’s commitment to combating terrorism.

Chaudhry also addressed the ongoing threat posed by terrorist groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), pointing out that despite repeated efforts by Pakistan to engage with the Afghan interim government, these militants continue to use Afghan soil to launch attacks.

“Fitna Al-Khwarij [TTP] and other terrorist groups have been carrying out activities in Pakistan, exploiting Afghanistan’s soil for their operations,” he said.

‘Terrorists enjoy safe havens in Afghanistan’

He highlighted the country’s concerns over the continued presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, particularly the Fitna-al-Khawarij. In a media briefing, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance that terrorism in the region can be traced back to safe havens in Afghanistan.

“All evidence related to terrorism can be traced back to the safe havens enjoyed by terrorists in Afghanistan,” DG ISPR noted. He emphasised that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to eliminate terrorist networks and protect its citizens.

Gen Chaudhry highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding efforts to promote peace in Afghanistan, noting the country’s significant role in the region’s stability and its hospitality to Afghan refugees over the years. “Pakistan has wholeheartedly tried for peacekeeping in Afghanistan and has played the most important role in its stability,” he said.

The ISPR DG also discussed the ongoing repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals, revealing that since September 2023, 815,000 Afghan citizens have returned to Afghanistan. “The repatriation of illegal Afghan citizens from Pakistan is underway,” Chaudhry stated.

Illegal border crossings

In addition, Gen Chaudhry provided an update on the Western Border Management Regime, stating that 72% of the tribal districts have been cleared of minefields, with significant progress made in the recovery of mines and unexploded ordnance.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in addressing internal security concerns. Under the government’s directives, the Pakistan Army has been involved in crackdowns against smuggling, drug trafficking, electricity theft, and hoarding. He noted that several nationwide operations were conducted under a comprehensive strategy, resulting in a significant decrease in illegal activities.

“After the imposition of the One Document Regime, illegal border crossings have significantly declined,” Chaudhry said. “There has also been a marked difference in the use of passports, and smuggling has decreased,” he added.

DG ISPR’s press conference also comes after the military court issued its verdict, holding 60 individuals accountable for their role in the May 9 unrest.

Previously, the ISPR also announced the sentencing of 85 civilians for their involvement in violent protests on May 9 last year. These protests, which the military claims were coordinated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), resulted in the protesters being sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to ten years.

Earlier this month, former intelligence chief Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, who was arrested by the military in August, was formally indicted on charges of engaging in political activities.

During his previous press conference on September 5, DG ISPR had stated that Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against Gen Hameed were initiated following a thorough inquiry based on substantial evidence.