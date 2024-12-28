‘Nation paying for ‘wrong priorities,’ PTI calls for immediate course correction

Sheikh Waqas Akram emphasizes that independent probe, not intimidation sole panacea to May 9 issue

Urges state to abandon vindictive actions, uphold constitution, rule of law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has stressed the need for course correction and introspection because Pakistan and its 240 million people have been bearing the brunt of the state machinery’s wrong and misguided priorities for the long time and it is state responsibility to uphold justice and ensure fair play rather than resorting to intimidation, coercion and threat.

Reacting to DG ISPR’s press conference, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram emphasised that justice cannot be served by making decisions with preconceived notions and biases, as such decisions cannot be accepted as just.

Waqas said that the power to punish or reward individuals lies solely with the judicial system, as mandated by the constitution, warning that allowing defense institutions to establish their own courts would have devastating consequences for the state’s justice system and the constitutional framework as a whole.

He noted that this was precisely why decisions delivered by independent constitutional courts were universally recognized and respected, whereas those made by military courts were not accepted anywhere in the world.

Waqas asserted that the alarming decline in the state’s rational thinking, decision-making and overall governance has been the primary catalyst for the prevailing chaos and conflict plaguing the country.

PTI CIS emphasized that the state’s narrative, built on deeply flawed, unrealistic, and hateful foundations, was the primary driver of escalating tensions and confrontation between the people and state institutions.

Waqas warned that the growing trend of labeling critics of the government and its decision-makers as chaotic or anti-state would have disastrous repercussions for Pakistan

PTI CIS stated that peaceful protests were a fundamental democratic and constitutional right of every political party; therefore, the government’s decision to block PTI’s protest by placing shipping containers across the route was utterly incomprehensible and unjustified.

He asked why was Article 245 invoked, roads blocked and peaceful and unarmed workers were arbitrarily detained and demonized, turning innocent citizens into perceived troublemakers

Waqas said that millions of Pakistanis actively engaged in national discussions on media and social media platforms, exercising their critical thinking and expressing their opinions based on their consciousness and available information under a modern and automated system.

Waqas stressed that the state’s indiscriminate crackdown on its citizens, dressing critical opinions and legitimate criticism as hostile attacks, only served to escalate tensions and perpetuate a culture of lawlessness in Pakistan.

PTI CIS went on to say every Pakistani citizen was a patriot, guided by their conscience and reason, adding that each individual had the freedom to choose their political affiliation and exercised their constitutional rights freely.

Waqas emphasized that for Pakistan’s situation to improve rapidly, the state must abandon its vindictive actions against the country’s most popular political party and its leadership and acknowledge the supremacy of the constitution and uphold the rule of law.

He stressed that the May 9 issue can only be truly resolved through a high-level, independent judicial investigation that relies on concrete evidence, including CCTV footage, rather than being swayed by press conferences, aggressive statements, or intimidation tactics.

Waqas highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) stands out as the only people’s representative government established through Form 45, which has set a high standard for governance, surpassing other provinces in this regard.

He said that KP government made remarkable strides, achieving its IMF targets ahead of schedule and boasting a substantial cash surplus, adding that the province saw a significant 44% increase in revenue, while development expenditure surged by an impressive 60%.

PTI CIS stated that the KP government was well-aware of its responsibility to restore normalcy to restive Kurram district and was taking multifaceted measures, including providing essential medical supplies, evacuating affected individuals, and convening a jirga to mitigate tensions and promote peace in the region.

Waqas observed that the people of Kurram were hesitant to disarm due to their concerns about potential security threats along the border, as in the past the area was also cleared through an operation.

He emphasized that rather than relying on empty words, the state must take concrete action, demonstrating a genuine sense of responsibility and accountability. PTI CIS stated that it was high time the state re-examines its approach and mindset, adopting a more constructive and inclusive strategy to navigate the country through its current challenges and toward a more stable and prosperous future.