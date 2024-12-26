Jennifer Lopez Gives Major Update On Divorce From Ben Affleck: “Things Happen For Me”

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about navigating personal struggles, motherhood, and her career, following her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year. In a candid interview, Lopez reflected on how she approaches challenges with resilience and how her experiences have shaped her recent role in the film Unstoppable.

Lopez, who filed for divorce in August 2024 after two years of marriage, shared her perspective on overcoming hardships. “I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me, but happening for me,” she said, emphasizing the importance of finding lessons in difficult moments.

As a mother to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Lopez also spoke about how parenthood influenced her portrayal of Judy Robles in Unstoppable. The role resonated deeply with her as it explored the struggles of balancing personal aspirations with the demands of motherhood. “Being a mom and wanting to give your best to your children, while also dealing with your own challenges, was the biggest connection for me,” Lopez explained.

Her performance as Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles, has garnered acclaim, including praise from her ex-husband Ben Affleck. “Jennifer’s spectacular. The connection she brought to the story is powerful,” Affleck commented. Lopez highlighted how the role allowed her to channel her personal experiences, noting the importance of portraying Judy’s resilience while protecting her children from her struggles.

Lopez’s ability to draw from her personal life has not only brought authenticity to her work but also aided her journey of healing and self-discovery. “When you talk to Judy’s kids, they say, ‘My mom’s so positive,’ but there was a whole different story she was living. That’s something I deeply related to,” Lopez said.

As Lopez moves forward, she remains focused on learning and evolving, bringing her personal growth into her work and inspiring others with her resilience and dedication to family and career.