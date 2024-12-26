Can revisit civil disobedience call if talks bear fruit: PTI

Sh Waqas Akram says PTI founder has barred them from compromising on two primary demands

“We don’t see any apparent relief with regard to PTI [so far],” says Barrister Saif on talks with government

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has said that the party would consider revoking its civil disobedience call if it sees that the government was serious in the ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

Speaking to a private TC channel, Akram said that PTI founder Imran Khan has barred them from compromising on the party’s two primary demands calling for the release of all political prisoners, including the incarcerated former prime minister himself, and the formation of a judicial commission for investigating the May 9 riots and the November 26 incident.

The information secretary also revealed that Khan had directed him, Chairman Barrister Gohar and Secretary General Salman Akram Raja to speak on global issues.

His remarks come as after months of heightened political tensions, the PTI and the government finally held their first round of dialogue on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PM’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar.

Meanwhile, the PTI was represented by former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

The first round of talks ended with the government accepting the former ruling party’s demand to consult its incarcerated party founder who has been behind bars in Adiala Jail for more than a year.

With the PTI set to present its written demands in the next round of talks due on January 2, the Khan-founded party has doubled down on the party’s stance and has sought the government’s “timeframe” in connection with progress on their demands.

“There should be progress on our demands within [a specified] time frame,” Barrister Gohar said while talking to journalists outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, following a meeting with Khan.

The current government-PTI talks are being held following the latter’s last month’s announcement of a civil disobedience movement if their aforementioned demands were not met.

No apparent relief

Separately, speaking during a private TV channel programme, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif also underscored the need for seriousness in the PTI-govt parleys.

“An activity is being carried out in the name of negotiations. However, we don’t see any apparent relief with regard to the PTI [so far],” said Saif.

The KP government’s spokesperson further remarked: “I believe if talks are held seriously it might bring some stability to [country’s] politics”.

“But if they are held in a non-serious way, as their [govt] behaviour had been in the past, then the [prevailing] tensions would continue,” he warned.

Slamming the federal government’s allies for point scoring and politicising the Kurram situation — where more than 200 people have died since July due to tribal clashes — the KP CM’s adviser lamented that no positive step had been taken by the Centre.

“It is indeed our [KP govt’s] domain, but had the federal government also contributed to it, it would’ve led to the matter being resolved in a better way,” he noted.