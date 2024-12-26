JUI-F claims dispute with govt on Madrassah Registration Bill resolved

Gazette notification expected to be issued within the next two days: Senator Kamran Murtaza

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza announced on Wednesday that the differences between the government and his party regarding the Madrassah Registration Bill have been resolved.

Speaking to a local news channel, he confirmed that a gazette notification for the bill, which aligns with the 26th Constitutional Amendment, is expected to be issued within the next two days. The bill, which was previously passed by both houses of Parliament, had become a point of contention between JUI-F and the government.

Following a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the government reportedly agreed to all demands made by the Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris, which was pushing for changes to the bill.

The legislation aims to amend the procedure for registering madrassas, shifting the responsibility from the education ministry to the industries ministry.

Despite being passed in parliament, the bill was returned by President Asif Ali Zardari due to legal objections. Under Article 75(2) of Pakistan’s Constitution, the bill must be reconsidered in a joint sitting of parliament if the president refuses to sign it.

Senator Murtaza stated that he and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had finalised the draft of the legislation and that the issue would be resolved upon the issuance of the notification.

Additionally, an amendment is expected to be made to the act, which will give madrassas the discretion to register either with the Ministry of Education or under the Society Registration Act.

However, concerns remain about the potential repercussions of the bill. Sources report that President Zardari raised eight objections regarding the bill, particularly regarding the registration of madrassas under the Societies Act.

The president expressed concerns that such a move could lead to sanctions from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and jeopardise Pakistan’s international standing.

He also highlighted the possibility of increased sectarianism and the proliferation of seminaries, which could destabilize law and order. He cautioned that these issues should be carefully considered during the drafting of the legislation.

Despite these objections, Senator Murtaza is confident that the notification will be issued shortly, and the issue will be resolved to the satisfaction of all stakeholders involved.