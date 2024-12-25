Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Appearance At Lakers Game Following Low-Profile Year

Sandra Bullock made a rare public appearance Monday as she attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Blind Side star, 60, looked radiant and cheerful as she watched the Pistons narrowly defeat the Lakers 117-114 from a private box.

Photographed in a black top paired with a gold chain necklace and matching earrings, Bullock completed her chic look with flawless makeup. Although it’s unclear if she was accompanied at the game, her children, Louis, 15, and Laila, 11, were not spotted in attendance.

The game drew several A-list celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Corey Gamble, and Nas, adding star power to the evening. Bullock’s outing marks her first public appearance since October 12, when she was seen in Los Angeles chatting with her children outside their car.

Earlier that same month, Bullock attended the Beyond Fest to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her film Speed, posing alongside her co-star Keanu Reeves. The actress has kept a low profile over the past year following the death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, in August 2023. Randall, 57, passed away after a private three-year battle with ALS.

In a statement at the time, Randall’s family shared, “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.” Bullock and Randall, who met in 2015, had shared a deeply private relationship, and his passing marked a poignant chapter in her life.

This rare appearance highlights Bullock’s gradual return to public life while balancing her family commitments and navigating her personal loss.