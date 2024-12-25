Opinion

History’s silent warning

There was not much media coverage on Dec 16 regarding the fall of Dhaka, the tragedy that split Pakistan more than five decades ago. It remains one of the most tragic chapters in national history. In ignoring the tragedy, we risk losing an opportunity to learn from history.

The fall of Dhaka is not just history; it is a reminder of how internal divisions and poor leadership can destroy a nation. It also shows how external forces can exploit our weaknesses. To avoid repeating these mistakes, we, especially our leaders, must understand the significance of democracy and the need to respect the voice of the people.

As such, what the country needed at the time was a leadership that could work for national unity through equality and fairness.

That need is just as relevant today. We need to learn from history to be able to make better, informed decisions.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD

RAWALPINDI

Sweet turns sour
