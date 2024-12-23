Taylor Swift Surprises Fan With Holiday Gift Inspired By Hospital Visit

Taylor Swift recently brightened the holiday season for a young fan she met during a visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on December 12. The pop superstar, 35, spent the day spreading cheer and signing memorabilia for patients, including a teen named Naya, whose compliment on Swift’s outfit led to an unforgettable gesture.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Naya admired Swift’s tartan ensemble, calling it “tea,” a compliment that made the singer smile and say, “You made my day with that.” Swift later surprised Naya with a Christmas gift: the same $4,500 Miu Miu tartan outfit she wore during their meeting. Accompanying the gift was a handwritten note from Swift, which read, “When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan 🙂 Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor ❤️.”

The visit was part of Swift’s ongoing generosity and connection with her fans. Another family shared their gratitude on Facebook, with Anita Belt posting photos of Swift meeting Rylie, a patient at the hospital. “Children’s Mercy Hospital does their best to comfort families and bring joy when they can. Thank you, Taylor Swift, for bringing some joy to Rylie today!”

Swift, who recently completed her record-breaking Eras Tour, is known for her philanthropic acts. Over the years, she has donated thousands to fans facing hardships, including $10,000 to a teenager battling stage 4 cancer and $5,000 to help a Canadian fan pay tuition. In October, she donated $5 million to support hurricane relief efforts in the South.

Naya shared her joy in a follow-up TikTok, unboxing the tartan set and captioning the video, “She is soo amazing im soo blessed🥺, i love you Tay Swizzle you’re literally the Best💗💗.” Swift’s touching gesture is another example of her enduring dedication to her fans and community.