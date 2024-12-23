NA-46 tribunal proceedings paused as IHC issues stay order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a stay order, halting the Election Tribunal’s proceedings concerning NA-46.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amir Mughal. Represented by lawyer Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, Mughal challenged the appointment of a new Election Tribunal and sought the court’s intervention.

In response, the IHC ordered the Election Tribunal to cease its proceedings on Mughal’s petition and issued notices to the parties involved, directing them to submit their responses. The Registrar’s Office will now schedule the next hearing.

The NA-46 seat is currently held by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Anjum Aqeel Khan. Amir Mughal’s petition raises questions about the legitimacy of the tribunal’s appointments and procedures.

The stay order also affects tribunal proceedings for Islamabad’s other two constituencies, NA-47 and NA-48. Justice (R) Abdul Shakoor Paracha, who has been handling appeals regarding alleged irregularities in these constituencies, had earlier scheduled hearings for December 24.

This latest directive builds on prior IHC orders, which had similarly halted the tribunal’s proceedings for NA-47 and NA-48, effectively suspending tribunal activity across all three Islamabad constituencies.