May 9 convicts transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail following military court sentences

LAHORE: The transfer of individuals convicted by military courts for their involvement in the May 9 violence is ongoing, with 11 additional convicts recently shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The individuals transferred include Mohammad Imran Mehboob, Ali Shah, Jan Mohammad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ali Iftikhar, Abdul Hadi, Dawood Khan, Fahim Haider, Mohammad Hashir, Mohammad Ashiq Khan, and Mohammad Bilal.

Earlier, 12 of the 25 individuals convicted in the May 9 cases had already been moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail. With the latest transfer, a total of 23 convicts are now being held at the facility.

The convicts were sentenced by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) after a detailed examination of evidence and adherence to due legal processes, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The May 9 incidents, which involved coordinated attacks on military installations and public property, caused widespread outrage across the country. In response, military courts conducted trials of those accused of orchestrating and participating in the violence.

Authorities emphasized that the convictions and subsequent transfers underscore the state’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring accountability for acts of violence against national institutions.

The FGCM, in line with its mandate under Pakistan’s military laws, had sentenced 25 individuals following thorough investigations into their roles in the May 9 unrest. The ongoing transfer process marks a key step in enforcing the court’s rulings.