Shiloh Jolie Makes Major Move As Tensions Within Family Rise Amid ‘Delayed’ Divorce Proceedings

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping solo at Blick Art Supplies in Hollywood, marking a quieter holiday season as her daughter Shiloh Jolie has moved out. The 49-year-old actress was photographed carrying shopping bags in a tan trench coat over a beige dress.

This outing comes amid Jolie’s ongoing legal disputes with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt. Their unresolved battle over the co-owned Chateau Miraval winery continues to intensify, with both sides refusing to compromise. Additionally, Jolie has faced accusations of distancing their children from Pitt, further complicating the family dynamic.

The protracted divorce has reportedly strained relationships within the family. Jolie and Pitt’s daughters have dropped Pitt’s surname, introducing themselves as Zahara Marley Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, and Shiloh Jolie. Shiloh, who turned 18 this year, has experienced a tumultuous relationship with her father.

Earlier this year, Shiloh considered moving in with Pitt but later filed to remove his surname from her name, covering the costs herself to keep it private from her mother. Now, she has chosen to live independently, leaving both parents behind.

An insider revealed that Jolie finds this transition difficult, saying, “It’s all happening so quickly. One by one, her kids are moving out, and no matter how natural it is in the cycle of life, it’s just very hard for Angelina to come to terms with.”

This solo shopping trip underscores a reflective holiday season for the actress as she navigates these personal and family changes.