Disgraced Prince Andrew Opts Out of Royal Christmas, Stays At Windsor

Prince Andrew was spotted driving himself to Windsor Castle for a solitary Sunday walk as the rest of the Royal Family prepares for Christmas festivities at Sandringham. The Duke of York, 64, will not join the family’s celebrations and is expected to spend the holidays in Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The King, 76, attended a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday, showing no signs of stress ahead of hosting 45 family members for Christmas. Last week, Prince William shared his excitement about spending December 25 with the extended family at Sandringham, continuing royal traditions such as exchanging novelty gifts on Christmas Eve and playing parlour games on Christmas night.

Prince Andrew’s absence comes after he reportedly declined to attend a pre-Christmas royal lunch at Buckingham Palace, with sources indicating that Sarah Ferguson persuaded him to skip the event. Royal aides expressed relief, noting his decision avoided sending a “conflicting and confusing message” amid his ongoing controversies.

The Duke, who has faced a fall from grace following legal and reputational challenges, has reportedly been struggling with his situation. Recent reports suggest he has stopped walking the late Queen’s corgis, gifted to him after her death, leaving the task to footmen due to feeling “demoralised” by his circumstances.

While the King is said to appreciate Sarah’s role in facilitating Andrew’s decision to stay away, royal insiders described the situation as delicate. An insider noted, “It is an honorable outcome for all, and the King is very grateful to the duchess for her involvement.”

As the Royal Family gathers for a festive celebration in Sandringham, Prince Andrew’s decision reflects his ongoing isolation from central royal events, underscoring the complexities within the family dynamic.