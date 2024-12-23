NATIONAL

Omar Ayub questions govt’s sincerity as PTI, govt talks begin

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub expressed skepticism over the government’s sincerity in the newly initiated negotiation process between the two sides, as talks commenced on Monday.

“Today marks the first round of negotiations; we will observe and assess the government’s intentions,” Ayub told reporters outside the court.

Dispelling rumors of internal discord within PTI, Ayub clarified that no recent meetings had taken place between the party’s negotiation team and its founder, terming reports of divisions as baseless. “There is no split among us,” he emphasized.

Ayub also shared that an earlier attempt to meet the party’s founder had been thwarted, as he was arrested on the same day.

Earlier in the day, the Peshawar High Court granted interim bail to Ayub until January 20, shielding him from arrest. Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim presided over the hearing of Ayub’s petition for protective bail.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that a First Information Report (FIR) had been lodged against Ayub at Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station. The legal team sought bail to allow Ayub to appear before the relevant courts without the threat of detention.

The court approved the interim bail, enabling Ayub to attend court proceedings without interference.

As PTI and the government begin dialogue, Ayub’s remarks and the court’s decision mark a critical juncture in efforts to resolve political tensions.

EU raises alarm over military court convictions of civilians in Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

