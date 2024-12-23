EU raises alarm over military court convictions of civilians in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) has voiced serious concerns regarding the conviction of 25 civilians by military courts in Pakistan, stating the verdicts are inconsistent with the country’s international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

In a statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels, the EU highlighted that Pakistan, as a signatory to the ICCPR, is required to ensure fair and public trials through independent and impartial courts.

The convictions, handed down by a field general court martial on December 21, sentenced civilians to prison terms ranging from two to ten years for their alleged involvement in attacks on military installations during riots in May 2023.

The EU noted that such actions may undermine Pakistan’s commitments to uphold human rights, a core requirement under the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+). The GSP+ grants Pakistan preferential trade access to the European market, supporting its economy and exports worth approximately €5.4 billion annually.

The EU emphasized that beneficiary countries under GSP+ are obligated to effectively implement 27 international conventions, including the ICCPR. Failure to meet these obligations could jeopardize Pakistan’s preferential trade status.

Legal professionals in Pakistan have also raised alarms about the implications of trying civilians in military courts, which they argue breach both international and domestic laws.

Former Additional Attorney General Tariq Mahmood Khokhar pointed out that Article 14 of the ICCPR guarantees the right to a fair trial by a competent, independent, and impartial tribunal. He added that Pakistan’s own Constitution, under Article 10A, ensures the right to a fair trial.

“The trial of civilians in military courts is prohibited by national and international jurisprudence,” Khokhar stated, warning that such violations could have dire domestic and international consequences, including the suspension of Pakistan’s GSP+ status.

Faisal Siddiqi, a lawyer representing civil society members in the military courts case, described the convictions as a “tragic echo” of Pakistan’s history under military rule. He criticized the lengthy sentences, which he claimed violated assurances made by the Attorney General of Pakistan before the Supreme Court.

Siddiqi called the sentences “shocking” and warned that violating the Supreme Court’s undertakings could amount to contempt of court.

The May 2023 riots followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and included attacks on military installations and monuments. The military described the incidents as “politically provoked violence,” leading to the subsequent trials and convictions.

The EU reminded Pakistan that compliance with human rights and good governance standards, including the rule of law and judicial independence, is essential for retaining GSP+ status. Suspension of this status could result in significant economic losses for Pakistan, whose exports to the EU have increased by 65% since joining the scheme in 2014.

With over 440 million consumers, the EU remains Pakistan’s largest trading partner, offering tariff-free access to its goods. Economic experts warn that any disruption to this arrangement could have severe consequences for Pakistan’s already struggling economy.