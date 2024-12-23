China, Italy reiterate commitment to deeper collaboration, mutual prosperity

MILAN: Chinese and Italian officials, alongside business leaders, have reaffirmed their commitment to enhanced collaboration and mutual prosperity during the launch ceremony of the 2024 Development Report on Chinese Enterprises in Italy.

The event, held on Friday in Milan, the capital of the Lombardy Region, featured key remarks from Yan Dong, president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Italy (CCCIT). Yan highlighted the significant contributions of Chinese enterprises to Italy’s investment, taxation, and employment, despite challenges like protectionist policies and regulatory constraints.

Emphasizing that the report offers recommendations to improve Italy’s business environment with its in-depth analysis of key areas such as employment, operations and regulatory challenges, Yan noted “we hope this report will enhance mutual understanding and foster deeper bilateral cooperation.”

Based on survey data from 92 member companies, the report is the first comprehensive study of Chinese businesses in Italy. It examines their operational status, contributions and challenges.

Chinese Consul General in Milan Liu Kan also praised the report as a valuable resource for policymakers and business leaders.

Reaffirming China’s commitment to peaceful development and mutual prosperity, Liu said, “China stands ready to share its development opportunities with Italy and the world, safeguard global free trade, and ensure the stability of industrial and supply chains.”

Echoing this sentiment, Andrea Tabella, a representative from the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, reiterated the ministry’s commitment to stronger collaboration with the CCCIT to unlock new opportunities for mutual growth. He underscored that the report would be a helpful guide for Chinese enterprises in Italy.

Raffaele Cattaneo, secretary general of the Lombardy Region, has highlighted the region’s strategic importance in China-Italy economic relations, noting that the region attracts over 50 percent of Chinese investments in Italy, and that more than 60 percent of surveyed companies plan to expand their investments in the region over the next three years.

Founded in 2021, the CCCIT is the sole officially recognized organization representing Chinese enterprises in Italy, boasting over 120 members spanning finance, telecommunications, technology, and manufacturing.

The launch event drew approximately 150 participants, including representatives from Chinese and Italian businesses, trade associations and government institutions.