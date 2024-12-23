China urges Philippines to withdraw U.S. mid-range missile system

BEIJING: The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday urged the Philippines to withdraw the U.S. mid-range missile system as soon as possible.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a media query on the U.S. deploying its Typhon mid-range missile system in the Philippines.

China has repeatedly stated its firm opposition to this issue, Mao said.

Accepting the missile system – a strategic and offensive weapon – by the Philippine side, is a provocative and dangerous move to cooperate with external forces to create regional tension and confrontation, and provoke geopolitical confrontation and arms race, said Mao.

The region needs peace and prosperity, not mid-range missiles and confrontation, she said, urging the Philippine side to correct its wrongdoings, and withdraw the missile system at an early date.

China provides $1 million in emergency aid to Vanuatu for disaster relief and reconstruction

China has provided $1 million in emergency aid to Vanuatu to support disaster response and post-disaster reconstruction, according to an official release published on Monday by the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, Li Ming, China has coordinated with local Chinese company experts to conduct preliminary disaster assessments and has sent a medical team.

The Red Cross Society of China has also provided $100,000 in emergency cash aid to Vanuatu, Li added.

“Moving forward, China is willing to continue offering further assistance as needed by Vanuatu to help the country overcome its difficulties and rebuild as soon as possible,” Li said.