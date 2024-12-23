NATIONAL

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz vow to take legal reforms forward through ‘consultation’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday wherein they agreed to move forward with legal reforms and decisions through consultations with all political stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, and National Assembly member Syed Naveed Qamar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes for President Zardari’s health during the course of the meeting.

The discussion centered around the country’s overall political, economic, and security situation. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the nation’s development and prosperity. They also discussed in details the legislative matters in Parliament.

President Zardari assured Prime Minister Shehbaz of his party’s continued support and cooperation for the progress and stability of the country.

