Where do we stand on education?

Education was undeniably crucial for shaping individuals and societies in contemporary times. Education was the cornerstone for personal development , social advancement, and economic prosperity.

Education goes beyond mere knowledge acquisition: it focuses on critical thinking abilities and practical skills that are essentially required for navigating life’s multifaceted challenges. It promotes social cohesion , tolerance, and a sense of unity. Empowered by education, individuals were poised for making substantive contributions to their communities and the broader global milieu . Education as such was not solely about attaining credentials, but more importantly about empowering the individuals and catalyzing positive social transformation.

This article delves into the various aspects of Pakistan’s education system, starting with somewhat detailed examination of of the measures to Article 25A of the Constitution which mandates free and compulsory education for children aged five to sixteen as well as Goal-4 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Aligned with the objectives of Pakistan Vision 2025. This article also emphasizes the critical role of higher education in developing a knowledge-based economy, with a focus on investing in the youth. Through a thorough analysis an attempt is being made by analysing the enrolment trends specific to the regions and genders, the growth of higher education institutions, the composition of faculty, the global rankings of Pakistani institutions, and other relevant indicators observed over the past five years. Additionally, strategic achievements , institutional reforms , and new initiatives in the higher education sector, with a particular emphasis on promoting research and development within the higher education institutions are also being highlighted to some extent.

Various initiatives have been taken by the federal and provincial governments for elevation of education standards, aligning with their commitment to achieve the Goal 4 of SDGs.These measures encompass a spectrum of strategies for enhancing access to quality education. These included the establishment of new schools, upgrading the existing schools, improving the learning environment by providing basic educational facilities, digitization of educational institutions, enhancing the resilience of educational institutions to cater for unforeseen situations, promoting distance learning, capacity building of teacher, and improving hiring of teachers, particularly hiring of science teachers for addressing the issues of science education, and so on

Skill development. which was a pivotal aspect of the educational framework has also lately emerged as a top priority of the government . Central to this endeavour was the vital role of the National Vocational & Technical training Commission (NAVTEC) in delivering the professional training to the youth and skilled workforce, bolstering national productivity , and facilitating workforce export abroad.

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-4 ensures inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all. It also ensures that by 2030,all girls and boys complete accessible,equitable, and quality primary and secondary education, leading to relevant and SDG -4 effective learning outcomes.

Pakistan is committed to transforming its education system into a high-quality global market demand-driven system by SDG-4 which pertains to the quality of education.

According to information collected from the official sources, The progress achieved by Pakistan till some time back on SDG-4 of SDGs is as follows: Primary, Lower and Higher Secondary Education completion rates stood at 67 percent , 47 percent and 23 percent respectively, depict ing higher Primary attendance than Lower and Upper Secondary levels.(SDG-4 Target Indicator 4.1.2. ).

Parity Indices at Literacy, Youth Literacy, Primary and Secondary were 0.71, 0.82, 0.88 and 0.89 respectively. (SDG-4 Target Indicator 4.5.1).

The participation rate in organized learning (one year before the official primary entry age) by sex was female19 percent showing a rather low level of consideration of Pro-Primary Education .(SDG-4 Indicator 4.2..2 )

The percentage of the population in a given age group achieving at least an affixed level of proficiency in functional (a) literacy and (b) numeracy skills was 50 percent. (SDG-4 Target Indicator 4.6.1).

More can be said about the different aspects of the Education Sector such as directives and initiatives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for promotion and strengthening of somewhat neglected Education Sector and Literacy, Gross Enrolment Rate and Net Enrolment Rate, Availabilities of Basic Facilities in Public Schools, Expenditure on Education.