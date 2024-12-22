Do’s and Don’ts for the Pakistani Diaspora

The Pakistani diaspora is one of the largest and most influential in the world, with millions of Pakistanis living in the Middle East and Europe, and countries like the USA, the UK, Canada, and the Gulf States. Many members of the diaspora maintain strong connections with their homeland, contributing to Pakistan’s economy through remittances and nurturing cultural and social ties. However, a segment of the Pakistani diaspora has become increasingly involved in political activism critical of Pakistan’s government and military. Some of these groups engage in anti-Pakistan and anti-army campaigns, raising concerns about the impact of diaspora involvement on Pakistan’s internal politics, national security, and global reputation.

While no one can deny the invaluable contributions of the diaspora to Pakistan’s economy, the negative actions and rhetoric of certain members are distorting the image of Pakistan abroad. These individuals do not represent the views or values of all Pakistanis. The majority of the nation remains deeply loyal to Pakistan and its institutions

The participation of some members of the Pakistani diaspora in such activities often stems from political and social discontent with the situation in Pakistan. Many individuals involved in anti-government campaigns have left the country due to political persecution or ideological differences. Historically, political exiles— including former leaders, activists, and intellectuals who fell out of favor with Pakistan’s ruling regimes— have sought refuge abroad, where they continue to influence discussions and actions related to Pakistan’s domestic affairs. Exiles from Pakistan often criticize the government and military for alleged human rights abuses, authoritarian practices, and the military’s overwhelming influence on the country’s political landscape.

Recently, anti-state and anti-army narratives, along with false propaganda, have reached new heights, particularly within the Pakistani diaspora. One of the primary ways these sentiments are expressed is through diaspora networks, political lobbying, and the use of digital platforms. Modern communication tools, especially social media, have made it easier for individuals to organize, mobilize, and disseminate information on a global scale. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have become central channels through which members of the diaspora articulate their opposition. Various diaspora communities organize public protests and demonstrations in cities worldwide, particularly in places with large Pakistani populations such as London, Toronto, New York, and Dubai. These protests typically demand the resignation of Pakistan’s government or military leadership. The diaspora often leverages its political influence in foreign countries to apply pressure on Pakistan’s government, engaging in lobbying efforts targeting human rights organizations, international bodies like the United Nations, and foreign governments.

Members of the Pakistani diaspora also have a strong presence in global media, including television, radio, and print journalism. Many, particularly those who fled Pakistan due to political reasons, work as journalists and commentators who openly criticize Pakistan’s political and military leadership. Some have also been involved in confrontational acts, such as chasing and publicly confronting Pakistani political or military figures visiting abroad.

The anti-Pakistan activities of diaspora communities can significantly impact Pakistan’s national interests and its international reputation. Lobbying efforts by diaspora groups can create diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and other countries. For example, when the diaspora successfully persuades foreign governments to raise human rights concerns about Pakistan at international forums, it may lead to strained bilateral relations, calls for sanctions, or reductions in military aid.

Public criticism of the Pakistani government and military from the diaspora can also influence domestic politics by undermining the legitimacy of the government in the eyes of international stakeholders and emboldening opposition groups. Furthermore, diaspora activism can exacerbate ethnic and political divisions within Pakistan.

A concerning trend has emerged among some of the diaspora, particularly supporters of Imran Khan and his PTI, who have engaged in activities seen as detrimental to Pakistan’s stability and reputation. These actions, which include spreading misinformation, participating in disruptive protests, and attempting to incite unrest, have led to accusations that certain PTI members are working against Pakistan’s interests.

While political dissent is natural for any democracy, some actions go beyond criticism and could be perceived even as treasonous. After Imran Khan’s removal from office in April 2022, PTI supporters, including those in the diaspora, became more outspoken in their opposition to Pakistan’s government and military. However, some went beyond peaceful protest and advocacy, inciting violence and political instability. Prominent PTI figures, including YouTubers and influencers delivered speeches calling for violent protests in Pakistan, framing Khan’s ouster as a conspiracy orchestrated by the military and the ruling coalition.

These statements, especially from PTI leaders in exile, were seen as inciting actions that could worsen the political situation in Pakistan. Following Khan’s removal, certain diaspora supporters openly praised violent actions by protesters in Pakistan. They justified the violence against law enforcement during the protests. Such incitement to violence deepened Pakistan’s political crisis and raised concerns about the safety of both citizens and government officials. This situation intensified internal tensions, risking further alienation of various political factions and destabilizing Pakistan at a time when the country was already facing serious challenges.

nother damaging aspect is the ongoing efforts to damage Pakistan’s image globally. Some PTI supporters in the diaspora have made it their mission to attack Pakistan’s military and government through international forums, and by lobbying efforts. Certain PTI supporters have spread misleading narratives that depict Pakistan’s civilian government as merely a puppet of the military.

They often exaggerate the military’s role, labeling Pakistan as a “military dictatorship,” even though the military only holds significant influence in specific areas like security and foreign policy. These distorted portrayals contribute to an international perception of Pakistan as an unstable, undemocratic state.

In interviews with foreign news outlets, PTI supporters have made inflammatory statements accusing Pakistan’s military of human rights abuses, electoral manipulation, and suppressing political opposition. These individuals tend to ignore the broader socio-political context of Pakistan, presenting a highly one-sided narrative. This narrative harms Pakistan’s diplomatic relationships, damages its international reputation, and impedes its economic prospects. The relentless flow of negative rhetoric has also strained Pakistan’s diplomatic ties, particularly with countries that host large Pakistani diasporas.

One of the most damaging actions of PTI supporters abroad has been the spread of disinformation through social media, to propagate conspiracy theories, disseminate fake news, and stoke hatred against Pakistan’s military and political leadership. This disinformation has misled the international community and further divided Pakistani society.

Diaspora members have been accused of circulating fabricated videos and unverified reports that accuse Pakistan’s government and military of corruption, human rights abuses, and election manipulation. These sensationalized narratives are often presented as “evidence” of systemic issues in Pakistan, intensifying the country’s internal divisions and damaging its credibility abroad.

For example, allegations of election rigging have been significantly exaggerated, with some members of the PTI diaspora accusing the military of manipulating elections to secure a specific outcome. PTI’s social media network, including its diaspora supporters, often amplifies political events to align with their narrative, spreading provocative content such as memes, edited videos, and fabricated news stories that stoke anti-military sentiment.

This not only misguides the general public in Pakistan but also alienates the international community from addressing Pakistan’s challenges in a constructive way. These campaigns have deepened societal polarization, especially during elections and protests, and are aimed at undermining trust in both government institutions and the military.

Disinformation further exacerbates the situation by creating confusion. The PTI diaspora has also harmed Pakistan’s national interests by attempting to sway foreign governments to take positions against the country. These efforts typically involve lobbying Western powers to impose sanctions, cut military aid, or adopt a firmer stance against Pakistan’s government and military. Some members of the PTI diaspora have pushed for countries like the USA, the UK, and the EU to impose sanctions, citing human rights abuses or accusing the military of an “undemocratic” role in governance.

These calls for sanctions are an attempt to isolate Pakistan internationally and undermine its sovereignty. Such lobbying campaigns can damage Pakistan’s relationships with key global powers. These actions weaken Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to maintain balanced relations with the USA, China, and its regional neighbours.

Some PTI members abroad have resorted to hate speech and personal attacks against Pakistan’s political leadership, military officials, and institutions. This rhetoric goes beyond legitimate political critique, aiming to discredit and degrade Pakistan’s leadership. Prominent figures such as rc-COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, former CJP Qazi Faez Isa, and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif have been the target of sustained personal attacks from the PTI diaspora.

These attacks have included calls for their imprisonment, accusations of treason, and derogatory comments about their personal lives. This kind of behaviour contributes to the toxic political environment, further eroding respect for Pakistan’s institutions. The use of vitriolic language and hostile rhetoric by the PTI diaspora makes it harder to foster peaceful dialogue or national reconciliation.

I often tell my relatives who live abroad and criticize Pakistan without logical reasoning that they should visit the country and see things for themselves before passing judgment. While I acknowledge India’s troubling history of human rights violations and global terrorism, it is worth noting that their diaspora does not engage in campaigns from abroad against India, its government, or leadership. In this regard, Pakistan’s diaspora should reflect on the impact of their actions and consider the broader consequences of their rhetoric.

Unfortunately, the culture of disrespect toward political opponents has been fostered by Imran Khan and deeply ingrained in the minds of his supporters. The Pakistani diaspora should take on a more constructive role in helping the country overcome its current challenges, much like other diasporas around the world, rather than contributing to the weakening of Pakistan’s global standing.

