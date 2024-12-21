KP Governor raises alarm over farmers’ exploitation amid security challenges

LALAMUSA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed concern on Saturday over the exploitation of farmers, emphasizing the challenges faced by the province’s farming community, particularly due to ongoing security issues.

Speaking at a farmers’ event in Lalamusa, hosted by PPP central leader Qamar Zaman Qaira, Kundi addressed the difficulties facing farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He highlighted that farmers in the province are often forced to pay extortion money, a problem exacerbated by the region’s ongoing battle with terrorism.

Kundi also pointed out that the wheat price issue, which has been a significant concern in Punjab, is similarly affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He criticized the province’s inadequate water distribution, noting that efforts to improve the situation had barely begun.

Although Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers the cheapest electricity in the country, Kundi stressed that the province still faces substantial agricultural challenges.

Reflecting on the past, Kundi noted that during the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party (2008-2013), food exports had been successfully managed despite numerous hurdles. He called for greater unity among farmers across provinces, urging Punjab’s leadership to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to see firsthand the true situation, as the province’s image is often misrepresented on social media.