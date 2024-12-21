14 dead, 80 injured as gas tanker collides with truck in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: At least 14 people were killed and 80 others injured when an LPG tanker collided with a truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the incident occurred near a school when the LPG tanker’s outlet nozzle was damaged in the crash, causing a gas leak and sparking a deadly blaze. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing 37 vehicles, including trucks, buses, cars, and motorcycles. Vehicles both behind the tanker and those approaching from the opposite direction were caught in the inferno.

Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, confirmed that 14 people had died. “Five were brought dead, eight succumbed during treatment, and one died at Jaipuria Hospital,” he said, adding that the casualty count may rise as nearly half of the injured are in critical condition.

The crash caused significant traffic disruption, with a nearly 300-meter stretch of the highway blocked by the fire. Emergency services and fire brigades responded, but the highway remained choked for hours.

Hindutva goons lynch Muslim man to death in Jharkhand

A 50-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death by Hindutva goons in Jamshedpur district of the Indian state of Jharkhand.

A man named Tajuddin was brutally beaten with sticks and rods by Hindutva goons on December 8. He succumbed to his injuries after battling for life in the hospital for over a week.

Tabrez Alam, victim’s son said that his father had gone to Adityapur to buy vegetables and do other essential work and when he was returning home, Hindutva goons attacked him with sticks and rods while shouting Hindu slogans.

A nephew of Tajuddin said that his uncle was targeted simply because of his Muslim identity.