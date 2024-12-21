Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi tackles agent mafia in surprise visit to Passport Office

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took swift action to eliminate the agent mafia from the Garden Town Passport Office during a surprise visit on Saturday, earning praise from the public.

During his visit, Naqvi interacted with citizens who had come to obtain their passports. He inquired about their experiences and received positive feedback about the process. Many citizens expressed satisfaction with the recently introduced 24-hour opening of the Passport Office, which had alleviated the heavy rush.

The Interior Minister toured various counters, engaging with the public, and addressing issues on the spot. Some citizens raised concerns about the agent mafia operating in the area, prompting Naqvi to take immediate action. He ordered a crackdown on the illegal activities.

Naqvi emphasized that ensuring the convenience of citizens is his top priority and assured that complaints about passport delays are being addressed swiftly.