Saif vows to disarm Kurram for lasting peace and stability

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Ali Saif has announced that, in line with the Apex Committee’s decision, Kurram will be disarmed to ensure lasting peace in the region.

In a statement, Barrister Saif outlined plans to dismantle bunkers in Kurram as part of the peace efforts. He acknowledged the public’s struggles due to ongoing road closures and assured that normalcy would be restored once the peace agreement is fully implemented.

He further assured that roads would be reopened following the removal of bunkers and the collection of weapons. Barrister Saif reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining peace in Kurram, despite the opposition from certain groups.

Saif urged the public to disregard misleading social media narratives and stressed that the provincial government’s efforts towards peace were sincere. He also condemned the elements misrepresenting these efforts and appealed to citizens to support the government’s peace initiatives.

 

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi tackles agent mafia in surprise visit to Passport Office
Tarar labels PTI founder as 'mastermind' of May 9 riots
