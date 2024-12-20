KP’s apex committee decides to eliminate bunkers, deweaponise Kurram

Gandapur chairs huddle of civil-military officials to restore peace in restive region

Interior Minister assures KP CM of his full support, saying peace in Kurram topmost priority

PESHAWAR: The provincial apex committee on Friday decided to eliminate all bunkers in Kurram district to ensure peace in the volatile region, besides taking a firm stand on de-weaponization of the restive region.

The special meeting of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Apex Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was held to discuss the security situation in the province’s Kurram district.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Corps Commander Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP, chief secretary, and other senior civil and military officials.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed and discussed the current situation in Kurram District in detail.

The participants were briefed that challenges will remain until the bunkers are removed and weapons are collected, but the situation will improve thereafter.

Both the federal and provincial governments agreed on joint actions and collaboration. It was also decided that dialogue with both parties will be conducted through tribal elders.

It was further agreed that as the situation improves, roads and routes will be opened, and the supply of medicines and other essential goods to Kurram will continue. The federal and provincial governments will jointly make decisions to improve the situation.

The meeting was briefed on the current situation of restive Kurram region and initiatives taken so far to ensure peace.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured CM Gandapur of his support to achieve peace in Kurram. “It is our topmost priority to ensure peace in Kurram. The federal government is ready to enhance the capacity of provincial law enforcement agencies,” interior minister said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Gandapur had reiterated that the provincial government was committed to ensuring permanent peace in Kurram, as per the cabinet’s directive.

The decision to eliminate bunkers and weapons was seen as a necessary step toward achieving this goal.

Prior to the Apex Committee meeting, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a meeting to address the ongoing law and order crisis in Kurram district, which has seen over 130 deaths from clashes in recent weeks.

During the meeting, Naqvi offered all-out cooperation to the KP government and emphasised enhancing law enforcement capabilities. Both leaders honored security personnel martyred in the fight against terrorism.

A day earlier, the KP chief minister announced a number of steps, including subsidised wheat supply for Kurram residents.