Naqvi, Gandapur discuss ways to establish peace in Kurram

Interior Minister offers ‘every possible cooperation’ to KP govt for restoration of peace in the restive region

PESHAWAR: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday discussed ways to establish peace in Kurram, with the former offering “every possible cooperation” for the restoration of peace in the restive region.

Interior Minister Naqvi met KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur ahead of the provincial apex committee meeting to address the law and order situation in Kurram district.

Kurram has been grappling with weeks-long clashes that have left at least 130 people dead and many others wounded or displaced since last month.

During the meeting, Naqvi Naqvi emphasised the importance of enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies in the province and reaffirmed that restoring peace in Kurram was a top priority. He also highlighted the need for a long-term peace strategy that includes consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

Both Naqvi and Gandapur paid tribute to security personnel who were martyred in the fight against terrorism during their discussions.

The apex committee meeting will be held today which would be attended by senior civil and military officials, members of the provincial cabinet, and representatives from the relevant divisional and district administrations.

Key decisions are expected to be made regarding the provision of essential goods to the people of Kurram and the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

Additionally, CM Gandapur announced that wheat would be provided to residents of Kurram at subsidized rates, instructing the food department and district administration to take immediate action to implement this decision.