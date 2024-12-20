Civil disobedience movement to begin Sunday if ‘legitimate demands’ not met: Imran

Ex-PM says party’s negotiations offer ridiculed, framed as if PTI had surrendered

I have invited my team for a meeting and now we will see whether govt allow them or not: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan on Thursday warned that the first phase of the party’s civil disobedience movement — boycotting remittances — would be set in motion from December 22 if his “legitimate demands” were not met by the government.

A statement issued on the incarcerated ex-premier’s X account on Thursday shared the “important message” from Imran.

Reiterating the demands, the statement said the first phase comprising boycotting remittances would begin from Sunday if Imran’s demands were not met.

“We will appeal to Pakistanis living abroad that the situation in Pakistan is evident to you; democracy, the judiciary, and the media have been stifled, and a period of oppression and fascism is ongoing. Therefore, we urge you to start the boycott of remittances.”

Earlier this month, the former prime minister had warned of a civil disobedience movement from Dec 14 if his demands about the release of political prisoners facing trial and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26 were unmet.

His sister Aleema Khanum had said on Tuesday that Imran had warned that he would ask overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances if the government failed to meet his demands.

A day ago, PTI lawyer Chaudhry Faisal Hussain said that Imran had asked the party leadership to wait till Sunday before going ahead with the campaign.

The PTI founder’s purported statement said that the party’s offer for negotiations was ridiculed and it was framed as if the PTI had surrendered. It added that the offer for talks and delaying the civil disobedience movement was made in the “broader national interest”.

“If the government shows no interest, we will not force negotiations upon them. Our offer should never be seen as a sign of our weakness. If the government still wants to prevent the civil disobedience movement, they must contact us regarding our two demands or convince us that these demands are unconstitutional and cannot be addressed.

“I have invited a negotiation team for a meeting in jail and provided their names. Now, we will see whether the government allows them to meet with me or not,” the statement said.

Imran calls PTI’s negotiation team to Adiala Jail

Earlier, the incarcerated PTI founder on Thursday summoned all seven members of a committee he set up for negotiation with government to meet him at Adiala Jail.

The committee includes key figures such as Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Hamid Khan, Advocate Salman Akram Raja, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Hamid Raza Khan.

PTI’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, submitted a formal request to Adiala Jail authorities for the meeting.

The move comes amid increasing political tensions in Pakistan, with Imran Khan issuing an ultimatum to the government, demanding the fulfilment of his two major demands by Sunday. Failing this, Imran Khan has threatened to initiate a civil disobedience movement.

PTI talks dependent on Nawaz Sharif’s approval: Rana Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister’s adviser and senior PML-N leader, announced that any negotiations with PTI will depend on Nawaz Sharif’s approval, with the establishment also being consulted.

During an interview on a local news channel, Sanaullah stated that the government’s approach to PTI will be inclusive of the establishment. “Negotiations with PTI are conditional on Nawaz Sharif’s approval, and the government will keep the establishment onboard,” he said.

Sanaullah revealed that talks with PTI could begin by Sunday, noting that a meeting had already been held with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to discuss the matter.

However, while dismissing the idea of any quick resolutions, he made it clear that PTI’s demands would not see progress before Sunday, adding, “If PTI is eager for a civil disobedience movement in haste, they can pursue it, but it will ultimately fail miserably.”

Sanaullah also criticised the prospect of a civil disobedience movement, particularly in relation to overseas Pakistanis. He pointed out that these individuals, who send remittances to their families, would not cease their financial support, making the proposed movement ineffective.