Pakistan calls US sanctions on missile programme ‘unfortunate and biased’

Foreign office responds to US move, terming strategic programme a “sacred trust” entrusted by 240m citizens to its leadership

Warns such discriminatory practices undermine credibility of global non-proliferation regimes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday condemned the imposition of sanctions on its National Development Complex (NDC) and three commercial entities by the United States, calling it “unfortunate and biased.”

In an official statement on Thursday, the Foreign Office said, “The latest instalment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries. Such policies have dangerous implications for the strategic stability of our region and beyond.”

The Pakistan further underscored the importance of its strategic programme, describing it as a “sacred trust bestowed by 240 million people upon its leadership.” The statement added, “The sanctity of this trust, held in the highest esteem across the entire political spectrum, cannot be compromised.”

The government also criticised the sanctions imposed on private commercial entities, highlighting that similar actions in the past were based on “mere doubts and suspicion without any evidence whatsoever.”

Expressing disappointment, the statement pointed out alleged double standards in the US’s approach to non-proliferation norms. “While claiming strict adherence to non-proliferation norms, licensing requirements for advanced military technology to other countries have been waived off in the past,” it said.

Pakistan warned that such discriminatory practices undermine the credibility of global non-proliferation regimes and pose risks to both regional and international peace. “Such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also endanger regional and international peace and security,” the statement concluded.

US sanctions four Pakistan entities

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on four Pakistani entities for their alleged involvement in advancing the country’s long-range missile programme.

“In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery,” read a statement issued by the State Department.?

The move is the latest aimed at targeting Pakistan’s long-range missile programme. Earlier, the US listed Chinese and Belarusian entities on charges of supplying equipment and material for Pakistan’s long-range missile program. Pakistan at the time dismissed the allegations and questioned the double standards of the US.

The entities that the US listed includes Pakistan’s National Development Complex.

The US claims Pakistan National Development Complex is responsible for Pakistan’s ballistic missile program and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program.