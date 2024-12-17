Wang Yi vows to make China a force for inclusion, peace

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday pledged to position China as a force for peace, unity, openness, justice and inclusion in a speech delivered at a foreign policy symposium in Beijing.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind has been established as the noble goal of China’s major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said at the Symposium on the International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations in 2024.

China actively strives for the restoration of world peace and works to save human lives, Wang said.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, he emphasized that China has consistently upheld an objective and impartial stance, actively advocating for peace and negotiations.

Noting that the Gaza conflict has claimed too many civilian lives, Wang stated that the urgent priority is a comprehensive ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. The key focus, he added, is to ensure humanitarian aid, and the fundamental solution lies in the realization of the two-state solution.

China will firmly remain a force for peace, the foreign minister said. He called on the incoming U.S. administration to make the right decisions, work with China in the same direction, eliminate interference, overcome obstacles, and strive for stable, healthy and sustainable development in China-U.S. relations.

China will deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation and all-around practical collaboration with Russia and promote China-EU relations to steadily move forward along a path of independence, mutual achievement and global benefit, he added.