Naqvi, Saudi counterpart reaffirm resolve to further ‘solidifying historic and strategic partnership’

Interior Minister holds meeting with Saudi interior minister to discuss boosting security cooperation

RIYADH: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif in Riyadh on Tuesday reiterated the resolve to further “solidifying the historic and strategic partnership” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Naqvi held a high-level meeting with the Saudi interior minister at the headquarters of the latter’s ministry in Riyadh, where they discussed mutual security interests and cooperation.

Both leaders emphasised strengthening bilateral collaboration, particularly in combating drug smuggling and addressing shared security concerns

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been enjoying historic multifaceted relationship rooted in mutual economic interests, strategic military cooperation, and shared Islamic heritage.

Interior Minister Naqvi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, and has since held meeting with top military and civil leadership to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Prince Abdulaziz warmly welcomed Naqvi and his delegation, expressing Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to supporting Pakistan.

Naqvi, in return, highlighted the deep religious and fraternal ties between the two countries.

“Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan during challenging times, and we convey our best wishes for its visionary leadership and people,” he said.

The leaders reiterated their resolve to enhance cooperation on anti-narcotics measures and other areas of mutual interest, further “solidifying the historic and strategic partnership” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, Passports and Immigration Director General Mustafa Jamal Qazi, and Interior Ministry Additional Secretary Riffat Mukhtar Raja were also present during the meeting.

On the Saudi side, Deputy Interior Minister Nasser Al-Dawood, Public Security Director Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, and the director general of anti-narcotics, among others, were present.