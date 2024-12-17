Two cops martyred, three injured as terrorists strike Shangla checkpost

Checkpost was attacked with heavy weapons, such as rocket launchers: Police spokesperson

SHANGLA/SWAT: Two policemen were martyrdom and three others sustained injuries in a terrorists attack on a police checkpost in Gunangar area of Shangla district’s Chakesar Tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the district police officer, the militants fired indiscriminately and hurled hand grenades at the Gunangar police checkpoint. As a result of which head constable Nisar Ahmad and ASI Hassan Khan died on the spot while three other officials identified as Muhammad Hussain, Arshad Khan and Rifat sustained injures.

Spokesperson for the Shangla district police officer (DPO), Umar Rehman confirmed to the media that ASI Mohammad Hassan from Alpuri, and head constable Nisar Ahmad were martyred in the attack, while three constables were injured.

He said that preliminary investigation suggested the checkpost was struck with heavy weapons, such as rocket launchers and hand grenades, due to which the walls of the checkpost’s small building collapsed, burying a constable beneath.

The injured police personnel were moved to the district headquarters hospital in Battagram by locals and officials of the Dandai police station, Rehman said.

Following the attack, a heavy contingent of Police cordoned off the area and began a search, while more police contingents were called into the area.

It is the second attack in Shangla during the past three days as a civilian was killed and two cops were injured in an attack on a checkpost in Puran tehsil on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police post. Naqvi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for the early recovery of three policemen who were severely injured in the attack. The minister said that the entire nation stood with the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief. He paid glowing tributes to KP Police personnel who rendered valuable sacrifices for the nation.