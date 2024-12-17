Irish PM vows to ‘not be silenced’ over Gaza as Israel closes Dublin embassy

DUBLIN: Ireland’s Prime Minister, Taoiseach Simon Harris, has said his country will “not be silenced” in its criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, following the closure of Israel’s Dublin embassy.

Harris accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of engaging in “the diplomacy of distraction,” while reiterating Ireland’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself. However, Harris strongly condemned Israel’s conduct in Gaza, expressing pride in Ireland’s backing of the Palestinians.

“You know what I think is reprehensible? Killing children, I think that’s reprehensible,” Harris told reporters. “You know what I think is reprehensible? Seeing the scale of civilian deaths that we’ve seen in Gaza”.

“You know what I think is reprehensible? People being left to starve and humanitarian aid not flowing.”

The embassy closure followed Ireland’s decision last week to support an International Court of Justice petition accusing Israel of genocide.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said the move had been “motivated by nothing other than respect for international humanitarian law.” He added, “The utilisation of the international courts by Ireland … where there can be international accountability for war crimes in any part of the world, including in Gaza, should not be seen as a hostile act”.