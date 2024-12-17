Road closures, medicine shortage claim lives of 29 children in Kurram

PARACHINAR: A critical healthcare crisis has gripped Kurram district, where 29 children have died since October 1 due to a dire shortage of medicines and essential medical services.

The situation, worsened by prolonged road blockages, has left health facilities struggling to function, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Dr. Syed Mir Hassan Jan, Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Parachinar, stated that the hospital has been unable to provide adequate treatment due to insufficient medicines and resources. “The lack of surgical services has also claimed the lives of several patients,” Dr. Jan added, warning that the crisis could escalate further without urgent intervention.

In an official statement, Dr. Jan acknowledged that although the hospital received a consignment of medicines from the Health Directorate in Peshawar, the supply fell far short of meeting their escalating needs. He explained that recent clashes in the region have driven up the consumption of medicines and surgical supplies, which in turn has created severe shortages across multiple hospital departments.

The statement further confirmed the 29 child fatalities recorded at the facility over the past two months.

The situation has been made worse by the closure of the Thall-Parachinar Road, the main transportation artery, for the last 69 days. The prolonged roadblocks, along with the sealing of the Afghan border, have disrupted the delivery of essential supplies to Parachinar and Upper Kurram. Residents are now grappling with acute shortages of food, fuel, cooking gas, and most critically, life-saving medicines.

Asadullah, a prominent social activist, voiced grave concerns about the worsening crisis, warning of a potential humanitarian catastrophe. “If immediate action is not taken to reopen the main highways and secure the Afghan border, we could witness a large-scale disaster,” he stated. He emphasized the urgent need for food aid and medical assistance, saying the prolonged road closures were pushing the population further into hardship.

In response to the escalating crisis, local authorities have turned to dialogue as a solution. The district administration has announced plans to reconvene a grand jirga—previously postponed in Kohat—to discuss measures for reopening the blocked roads and restoring vital supply routes.

The healthcare system in Kurram remains on the brink of collapse, with officials and residents alike urging immediate and coordinated action to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of the affected communities.