Pakistan, Saudi Arabia commit to joint efforts in narcotics control

By Staff Report

RIYADH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to take more effective steps for narcotics control under the framework of bilateral cooperation.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, and Saudi Director General of Narcotics Control, Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Qarni, in Riyadh.

Speaking at the event, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need for joint international efforts to combat narcotics, stating that no country can tackle this issue alone. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continuing its cooperation with Saudi Arabia on anti-narcotics measures.

During his visit to the headquarters of the Saudi Directorate of Narcotics Control, the Minister toured the control room and other departments.

He was briefed on drug interdiction strategies and systems. Major General Muhammad Al-Qarni, the Saudi Director General of Anti-Narcotics, offered to provide Pakistan with modern narcotics detection tools.

 

