NATIONAL

Climate financing is a fundamental right, says Justice Mansoor Ali Shah

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Senior Puisne Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Monday stated that Pakistan has not done enough to address climate change in the past seven years.

He was speaking at a seminar on climate change in Lahore on Monday.

“Climate financing is a fundamental right of every individual. It is crucial that we focus on this issue to combat environmental pollution,” said Justice Shah.

He highlighted that Pakistan is grappling with severe climate change challenges and emphasized the need to develop a strategy to tackle these issues effectively.

“We must focus on food security, disaster management, water security, and urban planning,” he added.

Justice Shah also noted that the courts have consistently prioritized cases related to climate change and the environment. He called for urgent climate diplomacy to address the ongoing crisis.

In an earlier statement, Justice Shah emphasized the need for establishing child courts in Pakistan, noting the significant problems of child labor and trafficking in the country. “Child justice is of great importance. These children are not just our future, they are our present,” he said.

 

Greece boat tragedy: MOFA identifies 47 rescued Pakistanis
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia commit to joint efforts in narcotics control
