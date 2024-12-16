Justin Timberlake Faces Unpleasant Incident During Nashville Concert

Justin Timberlake recently handled a wardrobe malfunction gracefully during a musical performance in Nashville.

According to Daily Mail, the 43-year-old pop star was performing at the Bridgestone Arena as part of his ongoing seventh concert Forget Tomorrow World Tour when an unexpected moment occurred.

In a viral clip, Timberlake can be seen performing with his harness riding a bit too high, drawing attention to his private body part.

The camera further zoomed in for a closer look as the singer awkwardly tugged at his shirt, seemingly trying to cover up the unexpected bulge.

As the video circulated on social media, several fans took to their X accounts to poke fun at the singer, specifically how wardrobe mishaps have become somewhat of a routine during his concerts.

One fan wrote, “The way he tugged his shirt to cover it.”

“No wonder Jessica Biel be looking miserable all the time,” another fan sarcastically penned.

The Grammy-winning artist’s recent wardrobe malfunction came more than a decade after his infamous Super Bowl incident with Janet Jackson, the late musician Michael Jackson’s daughter.

During their 2004 performance, Timberlake, as a surprise guest, accidentally pulled off one of Janet’s shirt buttons.

For the unversed, the Better Place hitmaker is currently promoting his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which was initially released on March 15, 2024.