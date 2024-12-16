Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Final Hours in Argentina Leaves Waiter Fuming

Liam Payne’s final hours reportedly involved a waiter who has denied the accusations made against him.

As the authorities continue with their investigation, the 24-year-old waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz, has been detained.

Despite allegedly admitting to taking drugs with the former One Direction member before his untimely death, Paiz denied any claims of selling them.

“They say I’m the dealer, that I carry drugs, that I sold them, and the truth is that no, I didn’t sell them,” he furiously stated.

When questioned by TMZ about the night, he confessed to using drugs, saying, “Yeah, there was cocaine – there wasn’t even a lot of it but we had some with whiskey.”

The accused told the publication, he didn’t accept any form of payment from Payne, even when the Strip That Down hitmaker offered him a Rolex.

Instead, he took a sketch the singer had made of his face.

The waiter reportedly met the late singer two nights prior to his tragic death at the restaurant where he worked.

On October 16, the English singer succumbed to his death after falling from a third floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

