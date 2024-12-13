NATIONAL

Senate discusses measures against TV channels violating code of conduct

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Friday that action has been taken against television channels found violating the code of conduct.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar shared during the Question Hour that the Council of Complaints is operational and has addressed 390 cases over the past two years. He further mentioned that a toll-free complaints hotline and a call center have been set up, allowing members of the public to report grievances related to television programming.

Additionally, complaints can be filed in writing at PEMRA’s regional offices or headquarters.

In his remarks, the Law Minister also highlighted the services provided by NADRA, including identity document registration available at local centers and a facial recognition system that aids in crime detection. NADRA also offers a door-to-door service for persons with disabilities.

Responding to Senator Zeeshan Khanzada’s question, Tarar announced that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a 192 km railway project to connect Pakistan with Afghanistan.

The project will extend from Kohat to Kharlachi via Thall Parachinar, with a budget allocation of over fifteen billion rupees for land acquisition. This rail link aims to facilitate connections between Pakistan and the Central Asian Republics through Afghanistan and is expected to be completed within two years.

During the session, the Senate passed two important bills: “The National Forensics Agency Bill, 2024” and “The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024”. Both bills were moved by Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The Senate session was adjourned and will reconvene on Monday at 4 pm.

